RBI extends Baghat bank curbs for 3 more months

The directions were issued on October 2 under Section 35A read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, and were received by the bank officials last evening, said Neeraj Sood, the bank’s administrator.

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This is the fourth extension since October 8, 2025. No relaxation has been granted and the cap of Rs 10,000 on withdrawals per depositor continues. This has dealt a severe blow to the bank’s 62,000 depositors, who have been waiting for their money for over a year. The bank is also barred from granting or renewing loans and advances without prior RBI approval.

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On September 25, the administrator made a presentation before RBI officials highlighting the significant improvement in various financial parameters and requested that the all-inclusive directions be lifted. “Though the RBI officials lauded the improvement in financials, they have directed the bank to conduct a statutory financial audit, following which they will re-examine their earlier directions,” he said.

To speed up the process, the audit has been assigned to a firm with directions to complete it by the end of this month. Through aggressive recovery, the bank’s non-performing assets (NPAs), a key indicator of financial health, have come down to Rs 96 crore from Rs 138 crore on October 8, 2025. The Capital to Risk Weighted Assets Ratio (CRAR), which plunged to minus 12.21 per cent on March 31, 2026, now stands at 10.85 per cent, while the net NPA has improved from 22 per cent to 5.2 per cent as on September 30. The bank’s net worth has also risen to Rs 8 crore, well above the requisite limit. On March 31, the net worth had slipped to minus Rs 26.12 crore, with cumulative losses assessed at Rs 69.08 crore.

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“Since our financials are at par with RBI requirements, we have requested the apex bank to lift certain sanctions. Through the statutory audit, the RBI will examine whether the bank can sustain these parameters before deciding to lift the restrictions,” Sood said.

Traders using cash credit limits are unable to deposit the interest due because of the restrictions and their accounts could slip into NPAs, further aggravating the bank’s woes. The concern has been strongly taken up with the RBI, with a request to allow traders to deposit their interest. All eyes are now on the audit results, which will decide the bank’s future course of action.