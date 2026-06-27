RBI notice pushes Baghat bank to brink of licence cancellation

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In its observations, the RBI highlighted serious lapses in the bank's handling of four fraud cases involving Rs 2.45 crore that were detected in November 2024. Fraudulent entries had allegedly been made in mutation documents pledged with the bank. However, the Audit Committee of the Board failed to examine the cases promptly, with the matter reaching the board only in January 2025, nearly three months later.

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The RBI also faulted the bank's Special Committee on Frauds for failing to identify the systemic deficiencies that enabled the frauds. The committee neither fixed accountability of the officials involved nor recommended effective preventive measures, leaving the institution vulnerable to similar incidents in the future.

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The central bank's inspection report further revealed that three employees identified for their role in the fraud were issued notices only on January 29, 2025. By then, two had already retired, while the third superannuated two days later on January 31. Despite being implicated in the fraud, the employee was allowed to receive full retirement benefits. The RBI noted that replies submitted by the employees had not been examined by the competent authority till completion of the inspection.

Questioning the bank management's intent, the RBI observed that while FIRs were lodged against borrowers, there was no mention of the involvement of bank employees, indicating an apparent attempt to shield them from legal action.

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The bank's financial condition has worsened sharply. Its accumulated losses stood at Rs 66.35 crore as of March 31, 2025, while gross non-performing assets remained alarmingly high at 45.61 per cent. The bank's net worth was assessed at minus Rs 42.23 crore on March 31, 2025, improving only marginally to minus Rs 31.88 crore by December 31, 2025. Deposit erosion remained significant at 8.54 per cent in March 2025 and 6.94 per cent in March 2026, raising concerns about its ability to meet depositor obligations.

With just weeks left to respond to the RBI notice, the bank faces a critical test. Whether it undertakes meaningful corrective action and recovery efforts or repeats past patterns of inaction will determine its future.