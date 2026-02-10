RBI to organise financial literacy camps till Feb 13 in Shimla

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) inaugurated its ‘Financial Literacy Week’ being held on the theme ‘KYC-Your First Step to Safe Banking’ here today. As a part of the Financial Literacy Week, the Shimla Regional Centre of RBI will hold financial literacy camps in various districts of the state till February 13. With these camps, RBI aims to increase financial literacy among people of the state.

During the week, RBI plans to appraise people about the importance and ease of KYC compliance, benefits of Central KYC, and precaution against fraudulent KYC-related calls, messages and links.

