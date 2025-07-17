RCC wall nears completion on Kullu-Manali Left Bank road

Construction of a reinforced cement concrete (RCC) wall along the Beas in Chharudu, located on the Kullu-Manali Left Bank road, is advancing steadily. Aiming to reduce the risk of floods and ensure uninterrupted connectivity, the Public Works Department (PWD) has already completed about 60% of the project.

Once fully completed, the RCC wall is expected to safeguard a vulnerable stretch of road that has long suffered from recurring flood damage and landslides. This infrastructure upgrade promises to benefit residents of 12 surrounding panchayats by ensuring safer and more reliable transportation, particularly during the monsoon season.

The project, being implemented at a cost of Rs 7.33 crore, has been eagerly awaited by the local population. For years, the Chharudu stretch has remained a bottleneck due to its narrow alignment between the Beas River and an unstable hillside. In 2018, floods washed away nearly 100 metres of this road and further damage occurred during the 2023 monsoon. Although temporary restorations have kept it functional, the road often becomes impassable during heavy rains, causing significant disruptions.

Rohit Vats, head of the Naggar Khand Panchayat Union, expressed confidence in the RCC wall initiative. “Once completed, the road closures during floods will be a thing of the past,” he said. “This will greatly help orchardists, who struggle to transport their produce to markets during the rainy season.”

PWD Executive Engineer Anoop Sharma confirmed that the construction was progressing at a good pace. “About 60% of the wall is already complete, and the remaining section will be finished soon,” he reported.

This is not the first attempt to address the issue. In 2021, the PWD had constructed a slab culvert on the same stretch at a cost of Rs 55 lakh, but it proved inadequate in countering the persistent challenges of landslides and flood-induced erosion.

The Left Bank road is a vital link between Kullu and Raison, connecting several remote settlements. Due to its precarious condition, only one-way traffic is currently allowed, often leading to delays and safety risks.

The region’s vulnerability is underscored by a tragic event on September 12, 1995, when a massive landslide during roadwork buried 65 workers. Despite multiple interventions, a lasting solution remained elusive—until now.

The RCC wall now symbolises a long-overdue step toward permanent resilience and enhanced connectivity for thousands in the region.