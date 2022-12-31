RD Dhiman is Chief Information Commissioner

Shimla, December 30
The state government has appointed RD Dhiman, the incumbent Chief Secretary, as the Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) of the state. Dhiman will retire from the post of Chief Secretary on December 31. His appointment as CIC will be for three years from the date on which he assumes the office.
The post of CIC had been lying vacant since June, when last CIC Narendra Chauhan’s term had expired.
