Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / Himachal Pradesh / RDG was ‘never a permanent crutch’

RDG was ‘never a permanent crutch’

Union Minister says grant was transitional support, urges fiscal reforms

Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:24 AM Feb 09, 2026 IST
Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat addresses mediapersons in Shimla.
Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Sunday countered the Himachal Pradesh Government’s claims over the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG), asserting that the grant was never intended to be a permanent entitlement but a temporary, transitional support mechanism for fiscally stressed states.

Addressing a press conference here, Shekhawat said RDG was introduced on the recommendations of earlier Finance Commissions to help states manage short-term fiscal gaps. “Successive Finance Commissions extended RDG with clear cautionary notes. It was always meant to taper as states strengthened their own revenue systems,” he said.

He pointed out that during the 15th Finance Commission period, especially amid the Covid-19 pandemic, RDG support was front-loaded at unprecedented levels to help states recover from severe fiscal stress. “Himachal Pradesh received significantly higher RDG support in recent years compared to earlier cycles, but this came with a clear expectation of fiscal discipline and structural reforms,” he added.

Shekhawat said fiscal deficit essentially reflected the gap between revenue and expenditure and could not be resolved through “political blame-shifting”. “It requires long-term financial planning and reforms, not rhetoric,” he said.

Referring to the new Finance Commission framework, the minister said tax devolution to states had increased structurally and Himachal Pradesh’s share had also risen. “With improved devolution and better fiscal management, states can offset RDG tapering without compromising development expenditure,” he said.

Expressing concern over rising debt levels, Shekhawat said Himachal’s debt-to-GSDP ratio crossing 40 per cent should be seen as a warning signal. “This calls for corrective financial planning and prudent expenditure management,” he said.

Highlighting Central support, he said the Centre had consistently backed Himachal in tourism and infrastructure development. Under the Special Assistance for Capital Infrastructure scheme, the state had been approved a 50-year interest-free loan for tourism infrastructure, which he described as “effectively grant-like”. He added that schemes such as Swadesh Darshan, PRASAD and challenge-based destination development had also provided substantial assistance and would continue to do so for viable projects.

On disaster management, Shekhawat said allocations under the SDRF and the NDRF had been significantly enhanced over the past decade, with states now permitted to spend funds on preventive and mitigation measures. He urged Himachal to invest more in resilience in view of changing climate patterns.

He also accused the Congress of spreading misinformation on apple imports, stating that imported apples could not enter Indian markets below roughly Rs 100 per kg due to minimum base prices and duties, thereby protecting domestic growers.

