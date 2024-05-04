RDP announces candidate for Shimla

Our Correspondent

Nahan, May 3

The Rashtriya Devbhoomi Party (RDP) is preparing to challenge the established political order by contesting on all four Lok Sabha seats in the forthcoming elections.

Today, amid eager anticipation, the RDP announced its candidate for the Shimla parliamentary constituency at Nahan, the district headquarters of Sirmaur. Suresh Kumar, a resident of Nahan, has been nominated by the RDP as its candidate for the Shimla Lok Sabha seat “to represent the vision and aspirations of the party.”

Addressing the media in Nahan today, RDP president Rumit Thakur expressed the sentiment prevailing among the voters. “The people of Himachal Pradesh are frustrated with the entrenched politics of the Congress and the BJP. They are looking for a credible third option, which the Rashtriya Devbhoomi Party seeks to embody,” Thakur said. The RDP had garnered substantial support at the grassroots level in Himachal Pradesh, which was in line with the voters’ desire for a meaningful change, he added.

“It is clear that both BJP and the Congress have resorted to divisive politics, neglecting key issues such as development, inflation and corruption,” Thakur said.

“The people of Himachal Pradesh deserve better than this — a government that prioritises progress over polarisation.”

Reflecting on recent political events in the state, Thakur condemned the alleged erosion of ethical standards by established parties. “The recent political turmoil, characterised by MLA defections and party-hopping, has tainted Himachal Pradesh’s political ethos,” Thakur lamented.

“The culture of horse-trading and opportunistic alliances undermines the democratic values that our party staunchly upholds.”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha #Nahan #Shimla