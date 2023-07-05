Re-employment of CMOs opposed

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 4

The Himachal Medical Officers Association (HMOA) has expressed its displeasure over the government’s decision to re-employ two Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) immediately after their retirement.

“The HMOA has always been against the extension or re-employment, especially on promotional posts. When so many youngsters are waiting for jobs, it’s not fair to offer extension/re-employment to the retiring individuals. Also, the extension/re-employment on promotional posts deny the opportunity to others waiting in the queue for years,” said an HMOA spokesperson.