Re-examine Himachal’s power share, CM urges Centre

Shimla, April 16
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu apprised Union Power Secretary Alok Kumar of his concerns over the MoUs signed between the state government and the SJVNL for several hydropower projects, including the 210 MW Luhri-1, 172 MW Luhri-2, 382 MW Sunni and 66 MW Dhaulasidh projects.
While meeting the Power Secretary in Kaza today, Sukhu said the power share offered to the state on staggered basis in these projects was injustice with the people of the state and urged the Union government to re-examine the agreements. He also called for a fixed timeline of 75 years for the transfer of ownership of these power projects to Himachal Pradesh as MoUs signed for projects after 2019 have a timeline of 70 years.
The Chief Minister also raised concerns about the share hike in various power projects, urging that the state should receive a 40 per cent share in hydro power projects from companies such as BBMB, the SJVNL and the NJPC that have already recouped their costs.
“The lease period for the 110 MW Shanan Hydroelectric Project with Punjab would expire in 2024, and Himachal Pradesh should receive its rightful share once the lease period ends,” he said.
