Reach out to voters in Himachal Pradesh: JP Nadda to PRI members

Tribune News Service

Solan/ Mandi, October 10

BJP national president JP Nadda today attended Panch Parmeshwar Sammelans in Mandi and Solan and gave tips to members of panchayati raj institutions (PRIs), besides discussing their role in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Nadda, while addressing the sammelan in Mandi, said, “Elections are a number game, in which each vote is important.” He exhorted party workers to work hard at the grass-roots level to ensure the victory of the BJP in Himachal.

He asked the panch parmeshwar to visit each household in their panchayats and wards to convince voters to support the BJP. He said that voters should be apprised about various initiatives and welfare schemes of the state and Union governments.

“The party will soon decide candidates for the elections. You should make every possible effort to garner maximum votes for the candidates,” he asked the panch parmeshwar.

Nadda later attended another sammelan in Solan. He said, “Panchayati raj is the base of the three-tier system in India. It plays a vital role in the development of India. The BJP has always focused on the development of rural areas. Today, the nation is heading towards becoming New India.”

He claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had put India on the path of progress. “We are becoming a leading nation in the world and other countries are seeing India growing by leaps and bounds,” he said.