Ready power project by May 2024: Sukhu

Shimla, April 18

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today directed the Energy Department to make the Uhl-III hydropower project functional by May next year.

Sukhu, while presiding over a meeting of the Energy Department here, directed officials concerned to replace the damaged penstock of the power project within eight months. He also reviewed the progress of six green corridors to be set up in the state.

He said, “The commissioning of the Uhl-III project has already been delayed and officials should now work tirelessly to complete it within stipulated time.”

Sukhu said that, as announced in the Budget, the government would provide 40 per cent financial assistance to prospective entrepreneurs from the state for setting up solar power projects of 100 KW to 2 MW capacity. He added that the government would provide handholding to them in getting finances for their projects from banks. He directed the officials concerned to prepare a blueprint of the scheme to facilitate interested youths.

He also reviewed the progress made on six green corridors to be set up in the state and directed officials to complete the tender process for the project by October this year. “Infrastructure for charging stations will be set up for around 1,600 km corridors, including cities in the ambit of these corridors,” he said.

Sukhu also presided over the meeting of the HPPCL. He directed officials to complete 200 MW solar projects by December.

He directed the officials concerned to identify land for solar power projects in Lahaul and Spiti district. Education Minister Rohit Thakur and Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh attended the meeting.