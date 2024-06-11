Ready to release water to Delhi as per agreement: CM

ANI

Shimla, June 10

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today announced that the Himachal Pradesh government was ready to release water as per the agreement with the Delhi Government.

Sukhu, while speaking with mediapersons here, said, “The Himachal Pradesh government is ready to release water to Delhi, as per agreement with the Delhi Government.” While replying to questions on the byelections for the three Assembly segments, he added that these seats fell vacant after Independent legislators resigned from the Assembly.

He said that these legislators had the choice to support either the ruling party or the Opposition. The Chief Minister added that the reasons behind their resignations, which involved malpractices and the sale of their memberships, be disclosed to the public.

Sukhu said, “Now let us see if they will fight the byelections on the BJP ticket.” He also posed a question to the electorate of the three constituencies, asking why these former MLAs, who were elected for a five-year term, chose to force byelections on them.”

The Chief Minister condemned the terrorist attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, in which nine people lost their lives. Meanwhile, AAP national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said that the Himachal Pradesh government was ready to release water for Delhi and “the Haryana Government had just to allow that water to flow to us”.

Priyanka said, “The BJP needs to stop its negative politics and release Delhi's share of water. The Supreme Court has also said that the Himachal Pradesh government is ready to give 137 cusecs of water to Delhi. Haryana has to only allow that water to flow from the Hathni Kund barrage to the Wazirabad barrage in Delhi.”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu