The Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) has directed the Town and Country Planning (TCP) Department to verify the structural stability and legal status of an eight-storey building at Koro Kainthri village near Barog, raising questions over its approval and compliance with applicable building regulations.

In its October 17 order, passed while hearing a complaint concerning the building, RERA directed the department to examine its structural safety requirements, particularly as the structure stands in seismic Zone IV. The authority has also sought verification of compliance with fire safety and pollution control norms.

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The directions assume significance as a TCP report submitted before the authority stated that the building had not been approved by the department, although an entry existed in the existing land use (ELU) register.

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Questioning the legal validity of such an entry, RERA observed that merely recording plot dimensions and a building description in the ELU register did not establish that the entire existing structure had been legally sanctioned or complied with applicable structural safety requirements.

The authority has consequently asked the concerned departments to examine the relevant statutory provisions and clarify whether the building’s inclusion in the ELU register can be treated as sufficient proof of legal sanction, particularly in the absence of an approved building plan, as noted in a joint inspection report submitted before it.

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RERA has also flagged uncertainty over the process through which the ELU entry was made. According to the joint committee report, it was not clear whether the officer responsible for recording the details had obtained prior and proper land demarcation from the revenue authorities.

The area was brought under the planning area in June 2023. The ELU register records the existing use of a land parcel or building at a particular point in time. RERA has sought a detailed report on the supporting documents forming the basis and extent of the entry, including whether it merely records the plot dimensions and building description.

The authority has further sought proper correlation between revenue records and the building plan to establish whether the land recorded in official documents corresponds to the structure standing on the site.

The order assumes wider significance amid the rapid growth of high-rise construction along a six-km stretch from Kheel Jhasli to Kainthari and Koron near Barog. The stretch has developed into a cluster of seven- to nine-storey apartment buildings, with allegations that prescribed norms have been bypassed.

The findings of the TCP Department and other concerned authorities are expected to clarify the building’s legal status and compliance with applicable safety standards.