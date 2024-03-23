Rebel MLA gets notice over unauthorised construction

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 22

The Shimla Municipal Corporation has issued a notice to disqualified Congress MLA from Barsar Inder Dutt Lakhanpal for a hearing in a matter related to unauthorised construction. Lakhanpal has been asked to appear for a hearing in the matter before the MC Commissioner on March 23, failing which ex parte decision could be taken against him.

Lakhanpal, who had been a councillor in the Shimla MC before he became an MLA from Barsar, held Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu responsible for the notice through his post on Facebook. “A diktat has come why your house should not be dismantled? I live in people’s heart, but you have anyway broken the heart too,” Lakhanpal wrote. “Have a big heart Chief Minister. Governments are run by love, not enmity,” he wrote while concluding his post.

Meanwhile, the Shimla MC said that it was a routine notice and was in no way linked to the prevailing political circumstances in the state. The Municipal Corporation said it was an old case and already over 20 hearings had taken place on the issue. “Besides, hearing for March 23 was fixed during the last hearing on December 30. And issuing summons before the hearing is a routine process,” said Architect Planner Mehboob Sheikh.

Sheikh said a show-cause notice was issued to Lakhanpal and three others in 2014 over unauthorised construction in the building in the Tara Devi locality of the city. “Permission was sought for the repair of the building in 2014, following which a complaint of illegal extension was received. In 2015, the case was registered, and over 20 hearings have taken place in the matter since then,” he said. “It’s a quasi-judicial process, not an administrative decision,” he added.

