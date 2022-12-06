Rebels in mind, CM to stay in Shimla on counting day

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, December 5

As part of the BJP’s strategy for the post-counting day scenario, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will stay in Shimla and not go to his Assembly segment Seraj in Mandi district on December 8.

The Chief Minister will reportedly stay in Shimla so that he can rope in Independent legislators in case of a hung Assembly or if the BJP and the Congress get an equal number of seats. The BJP top brass held a meeting with all candidates at Dharamsala yesterday to brainstorm on the scenario of the party failing to get simple majority.

The BJP faced formidable rebel candidates in more than 12 Assembly segments and party leaders are not ruling out the possibility of Independents playing a key role if it fails to get simple majority. Usually, like all other candidates, the Chief Minister also goes to his home constituency on the counting day but not this time.

Meanwhile, state BJP president Suresh Kashyap has left for Delhi to apprise the national BJP president and the central leadership about the expected post-counting day scenario and give feedback about the meeting with the candidates held yesterday. BJP rebels seem to be in a formidable position in constituencies like Nalagarh (Solan), Theog (Shimla), Kullu and Banjar (Kullu) and Dehra (Kangra). The Congress, too, is facing the rebel problem in Pachhad (Sirmaur), Chopal (Shimla), Sulah (Kangra) and Theog (Shimla).

On the other hand, in the Congress, some senior leaders are lobbying for the post of Chief Minister. The main contenders for the post include HPCC president Pratibha Singh, Chairman of the Campaign Committee Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Leader Mukesh Agnihotri. They have been claiming that the Congress will get a comfortable majority.

However, some Congress leaders have also expressed apprehension that the BJP would indulge in horse trading post counting on December 8 to form government. Sukhu had alleged that the BJP would not get an opportunity to woo MLAs as the Congress would get majority on its own.