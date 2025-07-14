Rebuilding hope Minister pledges support to flood-affected families

Urban and Town Planning, Housing, Technical Education and Industrial Training Minister Rajesh Dharmani visited flood and disaster-affected areas in Seraj constituency of Mandi district yesterday. The minister assessed ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts and met with affected families to hear their concerns and share their grief.

Advertisement

During a review meeting held at the Thunag Rest House with local officials and panchayat representatives, Dharmani discussed the extensive damage caused by recent natural calamities. He said following Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s detailed visit to the disaster-hit areas, the state government had announced the immediate release of Rs 7 crore to the district administration to accelerate relief and rehabilitation works.

The minister announced that families who have lost their homes would receive Rs 7 lakh each for house reconstruction. Additionally, compensation of Rs 50,000 would be provided for livestock losses. He assured that interim relief is being provided promptly through funds already disbursed to all SDMs via the Deputy Commissioner.

Advertisement

He also emphasised that food supplies had been ensured for all affected villages, and shelter and food arrangements had been made in relief camps for displaced families. A new policy decision allows a rent allowance of Rs 5,000 per month for homeless rural families to secure temporary accommodation.

Dharmani said restoration work on damaged roads is being carried out on a war footing with adequate machinery deployed across the region. Power supply restoration is also in progress, with 117 power transformers already reinstalled and made functional in the Janjehli area.

Advertisement

Instructions have been issued to the Revenue Department to assess damage to houses, orchards, crops and animal shelters. Due to heavy debris and blockage, many natural water channels (nalas) have become obstructed and raised in level.

Survey work is underway to channelise these nalas and detailed project reports (DPRs) are being prepared for submission to the State Disaster Management Authority.

Prior to his site visits in the disaster zones, Dharmani inspected buildings under construction at the Pharmacy College in Bagsiad. He assessed damage to an administrative block being constructed at a cost of Rs 36 crore, and a girls’ hostel worth Rs. 9 crore. He also reviewed the condition of completed Type-1 and Type-2 hostels, constructed for Rs 1.40 crore and Rs 1.30 crore respectively, and a principal’s residence under construction with an estimated cost of Rs 1.30 crore.

At the ITI campus, he reviewed the overall infrastructure and ensured that the education of students would not be disrupted. He directed officials to assess damage to all affected buildings and to begin repairs and reconstruction promptly to ensure smooth academic operations.

The minister visited a community kitchen (langar) organised by Shivsharan Shri Ram Langar Committee from Ghumarwin for disaster victims in Thunag and lauded their humanitarian services. He also interacted with NSS girl volunteers of Government Senior Secondary School Thunag and encouraged them for their active participation in relief efforts.

He met members of the Sant Nirankari Seva Dal who have assisted in distributing relief material to 14 families from villages such as Surah, Khunagi, and Kandi Mod.

Later, Dharmani toured other heavily affected villages including Pandavshila, Majhakhar, Jarol, Kuthah, Bung Railchowk, Dheemkataru, and Sanglabada. He consoled families impacted by the calamity and assured them of government support.