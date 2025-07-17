DT
PT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Rebuilding Seraj: Restoration races against time in Mandi

Rebuilding Seraj: Restoration races against time in Mandi

Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jul 17, 2025 IST
A woman near the wrackage of her house damaged by cloudburst in Seraj valley. Photo: Jai Kumar
Following the devastating impact of flashfloods, cloudbursts and landslides that struck Seraj region in Mandi district during the midnight hours of 30 June and 1 July 2025, relief and rehabilitation efforts are now underway at full pace. The natural disaster caused extensive damage to public infrastructure and disrupted essential services across the Thunag sub-division, leaving many remote communities vulnerable.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ramesh Kumar shared a detailed update on the ongoing restoration work. According to him, of the 299 drinking water supply schemes managed by the Jal Shakti Department in Thunag, as many as 241 were damaged in the disaster. However, thanks to round-the-clock efforts by field teams, 189 of these schemes have now been temporarily restored, ensuring the return of basic services in several areas.

As of now, 30 gram panchayats have full water supply, while 51 others are receiving partial services as work continues to repair damaged pipelines and infrastructure.

The region’s road network also suffered significant damage. A total of 35 roads were hit, rendering many areas inaccessible. The SDM confirmed that 10 major roads have been fully reopened to vehicular traffic, including key routes such as: Mandi-Chailchowk-Janjehli, Pandoh-Kandha and Lambathach-Shetadhar.

Additionally, 23 local roads have been partially reopened, allowing limited movement for residents and emergency vehicles. Some of the worst-affected roads — like Bagasyad-Shikawari and Tandi-Dron — are still under repair. To accelerate the restoration process, the Public Works Department (PWD) has deployed 52 heavy machines, including: 12 L&T excavators, 27 JCBs, nine tippers, two air compressors and two tractors.

This large-scale deployment signals the administration’s commitment to reconnect remote villages swiftly and safely. The disaster also took a toll on the power infrastructure. In the Electricity Sub-Division Janjehli, 202 consumer transformers were damaged. Of these, 162 have already been repaired, while work on the remaining units is progressing steadily.

In a significant achievement, all 78 transformers in the Chhatri area have been restored, bringing uninterrupted electricity back to local households. The SDM reiterated that the state government and the district administration are operating in mission mode, following clear directions from the state leadership. Teams from the Jal Shakti Vibhag, PWD and the Electricity Board are working around the clock to restore normalcy.

