Received no proposal for operation of Visual Flight Rules at airports: Minister

The Union Government has said it has not received any proposal from the Himachal Pradesh government to introduce special Visual Flight Rules (VFR) operations at the state’s airports, even as feasibility studies are underway for a second apron at Shimla airport to support multiple flight operations.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol told Parliament that Himachal Pradesh currently had three operational airports — Kangra (Gaggal), Kullu-Manali (Bhuntar) and Shimla — all of which are licensed for VFR operations. Special VFR allows flights to operate in reduced visibility conditions, subject to specific air traffic control clearance, but no such request has been placed before the Airports Authority of India (AAI) by the state government.

However, the AAI had initiated steps on its own to facilitate such operations. A control zone and an approach control unit have been established at Kullu-Manali airport to enable special VFR flights. In addition, the AAI has approached the Indian Air Force to assign airspace around Kangra airport and to finalise the necessary Letters of Agreement to set up similar facilities there.

Responding to queries on expanding capacity at Shimla airport, Mohol said the AAI has undertaken efforts to explore the feasibility of adding an additional apron, which would allow two aircraft to be parked and serviced simultaneously, thereby supporting more flight operations from the hill station’s airport.

On the issue of enhancing connectivity in the hilly state, the minister said 32 routes under the Regional Connectivity Scheme – Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik (RCS-UDAN) have already been operationalised in Himachal Pradesh. These connect four airports and heliports — Shimla, Kullu, Rampur and Mandi.

The government recently unveiled a modified UDAN scheme aimed at expanding regional air connectivity to 120 new destinations across the country over the next decade, targeting 4 crore passengers. The revised scheme places special emphasis on hilly, aspirational and North East region districts and will also support the development of helipads and smaller airports to improve last-mile aviation links.