Reckless cutting of hills poses threat to buildings in Baijnath

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, February 24

The reckless cutting of hills by some private parties poses threat to several buildings in Baijnath. If remedial measures are not initiated immediately, these buildings might collapse during the monsoon.

The Lower Baijnath Kuhal, considered a lifeline for over 30 villages in lower areas of Baijnath, is also in danger.

The cutting of hills has been going on unchecked near the old GGDSD College building that has been converted into an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) by the state government.

The Goswami Ganesh Dutt Sanatan Dharm Sabhad got the building constructed before 1960 for running a private college. The college authorities have already lodged a complaint with the local administration about the reckless cutting of hills.

There is a municipal council in Baijnath, yet unplanned constructions have made the situation worse, resulting in large-scale environmental degradation.

IPH Executive Engineer Dinesh Kapoor says the matter has come to his notice and he has deputed an assistant engineer and a junior engineer to visit the spot. Efforts will be made to protect the water channel from being damaged because of hill cutting, he adds.