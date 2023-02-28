Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

Reckless excavation of hills along Kasauli road

The reckless excavation of hills along the Dharampur-Kasauli road is taking a toll on it as a number of projects are coming up. It is disturbing the alignment of the road, besides causing wear and tear. Rakesh, Kasauli

Wastage of funds

Most of the plants that were planted in flower pots in the forest areas and on concrete walls along the roads in Shimla have dried up. A lot of money was spent on the pots and plants to give the city a greener look through this initiative, but it has all gone to waste now. Sohan, Shimla

Stray dog menace near Dhalli

The stray dog menace has become quite rampant in our area — Dhalli Ashiana Colony in Shimla. While going out for work at around 7:30 am on Sunday, around eight dogs surrounded and attacked me near the Dhalli Tunnel. Even as I threw a stone and managed to move past them, they kept running after me. A pack of dogs also attacked another woman, who was passing through the area, on Sunday. The local civic body should address this grave problem at the earliest. Amita Sood, Dhalli Ashiana Colony, Shimla