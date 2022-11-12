Record 88,212 arms deposited in Himachal Pradesh on poll eve

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

Shimla, November 11

Ahead of the Assembly elections on Saturday, Himachal Pradesh has clocked a record deposit of licensed arms in the state’s electoral history, with the police going all out to ensure law and order on the voting day.

Out of the 97,303 licensed arms holders in the state, as many as 88,212 have deposited their weapons, which is a whopping 90.66 per cent deposit rate, a heartening sign for law enforcement agencies tasked with conducting peaceful elections.

“The arms deposited this time is the highest number in the state’s history. We went into a mission mode, establishing dedicated teams in every police station who called up every arms holder,” said DGP Sanjay Kundu.The state police also contacted village heads and ward members in cities for the purpose.

Consequently, state’s 142 police stations are flooded with weapons on the poll eve with high security deployed to guard the stocks. “Over 90 per cent arms have been deposited with the police stations,” Kundu explained. The number of licensed arms deposited in the 2012 Assembly elections was 64,749 and in 2017 81,260. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, 82,884 licensed arms were deposited on the poll eve.

The data procured shows that Kangra district has the largest number of licensed weapon holders in Himachal at 23,507 followed by Shimla at 14,328 and Mandi at 12,347. At 382, Lahaul-Spiti has the least numbers of licensed arms.

During the 2007 state elections, several districts of the hill state had not made it mandatory for licensed holders to deposit arms as there was not enough space for storage. Things have changed since then.