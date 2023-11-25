Record tampering: Himachal Pradesh High Court orders three persons to render community service

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, November 24

The HP High Court today held three persons guilty of criminal contempt for willfully tampering the judicial record by making interpolations.

While imposing punishment on them, a Division Bench comprising the Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua directed them to render community service for a period of two weeks in a span of two months and for this purpose they shall forthwith make themselves available to the Pradhan of the Haroli gram panchayat.

The court further ordered that the concerned panchayat would extract suitable and appropriate work from them for the benefit of the villagers/panchayat.

The court said after completion of the above work to the satisfaction of the panchayat concerned, the accused would report to the Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Una, who would in turn depute them for appropriate and suitable work for a period of four weeks in a span of six months, at the village legal care and sports centre, Haroli..

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 upon each of them while clarifying in its order that in case of default, they would be liable to undergo simple imprisonment for a period of one week. Apart from this, the court also imposed exemplary costs of Rs 10,000 upon each of them to be deposited by them within a period of two weeks with the District Legal Services Authority, Una.

The allegation against the accused persons was of tampering with the court record. It was further alleged that they have tampered the judicial record by making interpolations in the copying agency by changing the date of certified copy of the judgment passed in a civil case.

While passing the order, the court observed: “The court would be failing in its duties, if the matter in question is not dealt with in a proper and effective manner for maintenance of majesty of courts as otherwise the law courts will lose their efficacy to the litigant public.”

