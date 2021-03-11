Records of Election Commission gutted in fire in Himachal's Mandi

Dipender Manta
Mandi, April 29
The records of the Election Commission were burnt in a fire in this district on Thursday night.
The fire broke out at the store room of Bipasha Sadan building at Bhueli, where the records of the Election Commission were kept. About 80 per cent records and other items kept in the store were completely gutted.
A fire brigade was rushed to the spot within minutes, which brought the fire under control in over half-an-hour.
The loss of property is being assessed and no loss of life has been reported.
