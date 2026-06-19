Recruitment against 174 posts for the blind in final stages, says Shandil

Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil on Friday informed representatives of the Blind Persons Association and the National Federation of the Blind that around 311 posts were vacant in various departments for visually impaired persons, and recruitment against 174 posts was in final stages. The posts being filled up include 41 posts in the Department of School Education, 13 in the Animal Husbandry Department and four in the Health and Family Welfare Department.

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Visually impaired individuals have, for the last two years, been demanding that vacancies reserved for them in various departments be filled.

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The minister said the government had decided to increase the social security pension for Divyangjans with 100 per cent disability from Rs 1,700 to Rs 3,000 per month.