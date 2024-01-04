Recruitment for operation theatre assistants in Himachal to be done in three months

Hamirpur, January 4
The newly-constituted Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog has decided to complete the recruitment of operation theatre assistants within three months, a spokesperson said on Thursday.
It will be the first recruitment conducted online and preparations have begun to mobilise the necessary resources for the process, he said.
Earlier, Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog Chief Administrator RK Puruthi held meetings with officials regarding its functioning.
At least 1,848 candidates have applied for 162 operation theatre assistant posts, being filled by the Aayog.
It is now being decided how the written examination will be completed online, the spokesperson said.
The recruitment process had been started by the erstwhile Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission but was halted following its dissolution last February after the December 2022 paper leak case.
