Recruitment of resource centre coordinators stayed by High Court

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, November 29

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has stayed the recruitment process of Block Resource Centre Coordinators (BRCC) in the Education Department.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua passed this interim order on a petition challenging the communication issued on October 18, 2023 by the Education Department for initiating fresh selection process for the Block Resource Centre Coordinators, by disqualifying those who had already worked as such coordinators in the past, from applying for the post.

It was further contended that the decision of the state government is arbitrary and violative of Article 14 of the Constitution of India. While staying the communication, the court issued notice to the state government and sought its reply and listed the matter for further hearing on February 28, 2024.

#Shimla