Recurring cloudbursts, landslides set alarm bells ringing

Once known for its scenic landscapes and lush greenery, Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh is now gaining notoriety for something far more alarming — a relentless series of natural disasters that are causing significant human losses, extensive damage to infrastructure and widespread displacement.

Advertisement

Over the past three years, cloudbursts, landslides and land subsidence has become increasingly frequent and intense, creating fear and uncertainty among residents.

The disturbing trend began in 2023, when multiple cloudbursts across the district claimed 19 lives and damaged 857 houses. Among these, 248 houses were completely destroyed and 609 were partially damaged, leaving nearly 1,800 families homeless.

Advertisement

Last year, a tragic incident occurred in Rajban village under the Darang Assembly segment, where 11 members of three families were washed away in a flash flood. Only one person was rescued, the others perished.

The disaster struck again this year, affecting subdivisions of Seraj, Gohar, Karsog and Dharampur. These areas bore the brunt of the devastation caused by yet another series of cloudbursts. This time, 15 lives were lost, while 27 people are still missing, presumed to have been swept away by flash floods. The Seraj region was reported to be the worst affected, suffering extensive infrastructure and housing damage.

Advertisement

Adding to the cloudbursts, landslides and village sinking have emerged as new and growing threats. This year, 349 homes were completely destroyed and 546 more were partially damaged due to these events. The sinking of Tarna hills, a prominent location in Mandi, damaged few houses and raised fears among local residents.

Similar sinking is being observed in the Prashar region, raising concerns that downstream villages could face catastrophic consequences if the hills collapse.

This series of disasters has led residents and experts alike to raise serious concerns about the region’s vulnerability to changing climatic patterns.

According to Narender Saini, president the of Devbhoomi Paryavaran Rakshak Manch, and OP Kapoor, chief of the Citizens’ Council Mandi, the time has come for a comprehensive scientific study to assess the reasons behind these recurring events.

“Deforestation and unregulated construction near water bodies might be triggering damage,” said Saini. “But many areas that are being affected show no signs of human interference. This points to a much larger issue — the impact of climate change.”

Echoing the sentiment, former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur called for an independent, multi-disciplinary investigation into the environmental shifts affecting Mandi. “Is it human negligence or is it a deeper climatic imbalance? What has caused this sudden escalation of disasters? We must find the answers before more lives are lost,” he said.

Locals are now urging the central and state governments to form an expert committee comprising geologists, climatologists and environmental scientists. They want the study to cover cloudburst patterns, soil erosion, glacial behaviour, deforestation and hydrological changes in the region.

With hundreds of families displaced and billions worth of public and private properties lost, the recurring disasters have not only disrupted lives but also raised concerns about the long-term habitability of several villages in the district. Unless the root causes are identified and mitigated, Mandi’s residents fear a future overshadowed by uncertainty, tragedy and continuous displacement.