Recurring landslips, NHAI wakes up to Parwanoo-Solan slope stabilisation

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, June 2

With recurring landslides posing a grave threat to motorists on the Parwanoo-Solan section of the National Highway-5, stabilisation of slopes has finally caught the attention of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The authority, which is executing the four-laning work, has floated a tender worth Rs 140 crore to undertake slope stabilisation at 39 vulnerable sites on this section.

The action follows a survey undertaken to identify such sites on the Parwanoo-Solan section where four-laning was completed in 2021 and the Solan-Kaithlighat stretch where work is currently at an advanced stage. The issue was highlighted several times in these columns.

Though there have been several instances of landslides on the highway, the recent rains have exposed many vulnerable spots on the Parwanoo-Dharampur section where mounds of debris and boulders often come crashing down from excavated slopes.

The lane facing the hills at several places near Dharampur and Datiyar has been shut for traffic. The vehicles heading uphill are diverted through the opposite lane, making driving risky for motorists.

Abdul Basit, Regional Officer, NHAI, Shimla, said, “We have identified 39 landslide-prone sites between Parwanoo and Solan and 68 between Solan and Kaithlighat. In the first phase, tenders worth Rs 140 crore have been floated. A slew of engineering technologies will be put to use to address the issue.”

The tenders would be awarded within a month and the work was likely to be completed in six to eight months, he said. A 5-m anchor bolt would be fastened followed by a steel grid and hydro seedling at vulnerable slopes, while wire mesh and other technical measures would be put to use based on the slope behavior, he added.