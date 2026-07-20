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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Red alert: All educational institutions in Mandi to remain closed on July 20–21 due to extremely heavy rainfall

Red alert: All educational institutions in Mandi to remain closed on July 20–21 due to extremely heavy rainfall

The decision has been taken in the interest of student safety, considering the heightened risk of landslides, flash floods: Deputy Commissioner Devgan

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Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 10:13 AM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan.
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In view of the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) red alert warning of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Mandi district on July 20 and 21, the district administration has ordered the closure of all educational institutions as a precautionary measure.

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The order has been issued by Deputy Commissioner and Chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Apoorv Devgan, under Section 30 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, to ensure the safety of students and staff amid the anticipated adverse weather conditions.

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According to the official notification, all government and private schools, colleges, private educational institutions, Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), vocational training institutes, Anganwadi centres, and private daycare centres across Mandi district will remain closed on July 20 and 21. The closure order is also applicable to teachers and all other staff members.

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However, the administration has clarified that the order will not apply to residential educational institutions, IIT Mandi, Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College and Hospital, Nerchowk, and other medical education institutions. Examinations scheduled at these institutions will be conducted as planned.

Deputy Commissioner Devgan said the decision has been taken in the interest of student safety, considering the heightened risk of landslides, flash floods, falling trees, road blockages, and other rain-related hazards due to the forecast of extremely heavy rainfall.

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The Deputy Commissioner has also directed all concerned government and private educational institutions, along with administrative authorities, to ensure strict compliance with the closure orders during the two-day period. The district administration has urged residents to remain vigilant, avoid unnecessary travel, and follow official advisories issued during the ongoing weather alert.

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