Red alert in Himachal: Heavy rains to continue; 821 roads, including 3 national highways, blocked

As many as 821 roads, including three national highways, remain blocked while at least 1,236 distribution transformers also remain disrupted as a result of torrential rain that continues to wreak havoc across Himachal Pradesh.

Advertisement

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre, as many as 253 roads are blocked in Chamba; 207, including the NH 3, in Mandi; 176, including the NH 305, in Kullu; 61 in Kangra; 39 in Shimla; 22 in Una; 18 each in Solan and Sirmaur; 13 in Bilaspur; 11 in Lahaul and Spiti, including the NH 5, are blocked in Kinnaur, and one road in Hamirpur is non-functional, disrupting the traffic movement many parts of the state.

Out of the total 1,236 distribution transformers, as many as 357 are disrupted in Kullu, 330 in Una, 296 in Chamba, 117 in Mandi, 51 in Solan, 11 in Kinnaur, nine in Lahaul and Spiti, three in Shimla and two in Kangra. Additionally, as many as 424 water supply schemes, including 212, in Kangra, 77 in Chamba, 56 in Mandi, 39 in Kullu, 32 in Shimla and four each in Solan and Hamirpur districts also remain disrupted, affecting the water supply in many areas of the state.

Advertisement

Heavy rainfall is very likely to continue across the state for the next few hours as the State's Meteorological Department has issued a red weather warning for Chamba, Sirmaur, Solan and Bilaspur districts. As a result, these districts are very likely to witness possible landslides in vulnerable areas as well as waterlogging in low-lying areas.

An orange weather warning has been issued for state capital Shimla, its adjoining areas and the rest of the areas of the state, which means very heavy rains in isolated areas over the next few hours.