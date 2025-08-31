DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Red alert in Himachal: Heavy rains to continue; 821 roads, including 3 national highways, blocked

Red alert in Himachal: Heavy rains to continue; 821 roads, including 3 national highways, blocked

Chamba, Sirmaur, Solan and Bilaspur districts are very likely to witness landslides in vulnerable areas as well as waterlogging in low-lying areas
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 11:47 AM Aug 31, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation only.
Advertisement

As many as 821 roads, including three national highways, remain blocked while at least 1,236 distribution transformers also remain disrupted as a result of torrential rain that continues to wreak havoc across Himachal Pradesh.

Advertisement

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre, as many as 253 roads are blocked in Chamba; 207, including the NH 3, in Mandi; 176, including the NH 305, in Kullu; 61 in Kangra; 39 in Shimla; 22 in Una; 18 each in Solan and Sirmaur; 13 in Bilaspur; 11 in Lahaul and Spiti, including the NH 5, are blocked in Kinnaur, and one road in Hamirpur is non-functional, disrupting the traffic movement many parts of the state.

Out of the total 1,236 distribution transformers, as many as 357 are disrupted in Kullu, 330 in Una, 296 in Chamba, 117 in Mandi, 51 in Solan, 11 in Kinnaur, nine in Lahaul and Spiti, three in Shimla and two in Kangra. Additionally, as many as 424 water supply schemes, including 212, in Kangra, 77 in Chamba, 56 in Mandi, 39 in Kullu, 32 in Shimla and four each in Solan and Hamirpur districts also remain disrupted, affecting the water supply in many areas of the state.

Advertisement

Heavy rainfall is very likely to continue across the state for the next few hours as the State's Meteorological Department has issued a red weather warning for Chamba, Sirmaur, Solan and Bilaspur districts. As a result, these districts are very likely to witness possible landslides in vulnerable areas as well as waterlogging in low-lying areas.

An orange weather warning has been issued for state capital Shimla, its adjoining areas and the rest of the areas of the state, which means very heavy rains in isolated areas over the next few hours.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts