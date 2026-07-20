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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Red alert issued for heavy rain in 4 Himachal districts

Red alert issued for heavy rain in 4 Himachal districts

Orange alert for Chamba, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Shimla and Mandi districts

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:38 PM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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The Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for heavy rainfall in parts of Kangra, Solan, Una and Sirmaur districts over the next few hours.

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An orange alert has been issued for Chamba, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Shimla and Mandi districts.

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The department has also warned of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in several districts on July 20 and 21.

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Related news: All educational institutions in Mandi to remain closed on July 20–21 due to extremely heavy rainfall

In an advisory issued for the public, residents have been urged to stay away from rivers, streams and other water bodies, as well as areas vulnerable to landslides and mudslides. The department has advised people to avoid unnecessary travel and outdoor activities, particularly trekking in hilly regions.

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