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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Red Cross provides relief material to cloudburst-hit residents of Shahpur

Red Cross provides relief material to cloudburst-hit residents of Shahpur

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Our Correspondent
Dharamsala, Updated At : 04:32 AM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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The Kangra Red Cross team at Boh-Darini in Shahpur on Thursday.
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The Kangra District Red Cross Society on Thursday provided essential relief supplies and emotional support to the families affected by the recent cloudburst-triggered landslides in the Boh-Darini area of the Shahpur Assembly constituency in Kangra district.

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The Red Cross team visited the worst-hit villages of Ghargoon, Sapera and Bhangar, provided 25 affected families with daily-use essentials, including soaps, towels, umbrellas, clothing, dry fruits and biscuits. The initiative complemented the ongoing relief measures undertaken by the district administration following the devastating cloudburst.

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The cloudburst had triggered flashfloods and landslides, causing widespread destruction of homes, agricultural land and infrastructure. Soon after the disaster, the district administration and the local MLA had visited the affected villages while Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had also assessed the situation and reviewed the relief and rehabilitation efforts.

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Jyoti Bairwa, president of the Hospital Welfare Wing of the District Red Cross Society, along with other members, interacted with the affected families, patiently listened to their grievances and assured them of continued support during the rehabilitation process.

SDM, Shahpur, Ganesh Thakur, patron member of the society Anita Mankotia, vice-patron Urmil Rana and active members Sharda Bisht, Shakembari Verma, Raka Kaul, Swarn Lata, Savita Behl and Santosh Sharma were present on the occasion.

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District Red Cross secretary OP Sharma said that much-needed relief material was delivered to the affected families, instilling fresh hope and confidence among them in the aftermath of the disaster.

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