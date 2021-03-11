Red Cross to be formed in schools, says chairperson

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 25

A meeting of the state Red Cross Hospital Welfare Section was organised in Shimla today.

The meeting was presided over by Dr Sadhna Thakur, chairperson, Himachal Pradesh Red Cross Hospital Welfare Section, and member of the National Red Cross managing committee.

She said Red Cross Society was playing a stellar role in rendering selfless service to every section of society and Red Cross committees would be formed in schools and colleges. She added that the annual Red Cross fair would be held in September this year, during which various cultural programs, fancy dress competition, dog show and games would be organised.

A run for Red Cross competition would also be organised a week before the Red Cross fair, with the objective to create awareness about the activities of the Red Cross.