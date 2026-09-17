Red Run marathon in Kangra to spread HIV & TB awareness

The Health Department, Kangra, under the aegis of the Himachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society, organised the youth fest marathon ‘Red Run’ at the Zonal Hospital, Dharamsala, to spread awareness about HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis (TB) and promote the message of ‘End AIDS’ and ‘End TB’.

Kangra Chief Medical Officer Dr Omesh Bharti, a Padma Shri awardee, flagged off the marathon, in which youths aged between 17 and 25 years from Red Ribbon Clubs of the district participated. Students of 11 colleges and institutions took part in the event, carrying the messages of healthy lifestyles, social responsibility and the need to eliminate the stigma and discrimination associated with HIV/AIDS and TB.

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Dr Bharti urged the youths to become ambassadors of health awareness and disseminate correct and scientific information about HIV/AIDS and TB.

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Dr RK Sood, District AIDS Programme Officer and District TB Officer, called upon the youth to actively participate in social initiatives and reject discrimination against people affected by HIV/AIDS and TB. “Red Run is not merely a marathon; it is a message of awareness, compassion and social responsibility,” he said.

Yashasvi of Government College, Dharamsala, stood first in the women’s category, followed by Kiran and Meenakshi of Awasthi College of Education, Dharamsala. In the men’s category, Ansh Komal of Government College, Dharamsala, secured the first position, followed by Manoj Kumar of Government Degree College, Multhan, and Alok Yadav of Government College, Dharamsala.

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The NCC Unit, Dharamsala, provided organisational support, while Sports Authority of India coaches Swarna Thakur and Ankit Chambiyal coordinated the sporting event. Medical Superintendent Dr Anuradha and Senior Medical Officer Dr Sunil Bhatt felicitated the winners with prizes.