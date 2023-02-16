Reduce bar licence fee, lift minimum quota liquor condition, say hoteliers

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 15

The Federation of Himachal Hotel and Restaurant has urged the government to reduce bar licence fee and discard the condition of lifting minimum quota of liquor for hotels having a bar facility.

“The bar facility in the hotels and restaurants has become unviable due to high bar licence fee. Also, the compulsion of lifting minimum quota of liquor irrespective of the sale of liquor in the bar is hitting the hoteliers hard,” said federation’s official Gajendra Thakur.

The federation also demanded that different categories of bar licences should be created. “The bar licence fees for hotels located in the rural areas needs to be reduced to nominal. Also, the beer bar licence should also be very nominal,” the federation said.

The officials further said that the licences should be issued on seasonal basis as well. The federation also resolved that the tourism licences should be renewed after every five years instead of three years. “The other licences like FSSAI, labour, pollution consent are already renewed after every five years,” the officials said.

The federation further demanded that the participation charges in tourism fairs and travel marts, organised in different part of the country, should be reduced. “From the current charges of Rs 30,000 for one stall, it should be reduced to Rs 10, 000 for at least two years,” the hoteliers said.