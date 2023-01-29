Reduce freight rates, Himachal CM tells transporters

Tribune News Service

Solan, January 28

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today asked both Adani Group management and transporters whose trucks are engaged with ACC, Barmana, and Ambuja Cements Ltd, Darlaghat, arrive at a consensus to resolve the stalemate. He asked the transporters to reduce freight rates on their own and meet him in Shimla on January 31 for the settlement of the dispute.

A delegation of transporters met him at Bilaspur and urged him to resolve the 45-day stalemate arising out of the closure of the ACC plant since December 15.

The Adani Group management had reduced the freight rate to Rs 6 per tonne per km as against the existing rates of Rs 10.58 per tonne per km and Rs 11.41 per tonne per km at ACL, Darlaghat, and ACC Ltd, Barmana, respectively.

The Chief Minister said that the Adani Group management was not ready to pay more than Rs 6.25 per tonne per km. To resolve the dispute, both transporters and the Adani Group management need to evolve a consensus.

Meanwhile, the transporters at Darlaghat decided to convene a general house of all eight transport societies on January 30 to decide the future course of action. A decision could be taken in the general house meeting to intensify their agitation by organising a protest march in Shimla or adopt other measures like giving a call to close business establishments at Barmana in Bilaspur and Darlaghat in Solan or elsewhere in the state.