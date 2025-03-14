Refer injecting drug users to psychiatry dept: NGOs told

Project Director, Himachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society, Rajiv Kumar has directed all the NGOs to ensure that at least five injecting drug users are referred to the psychiatric department every week. He also directed the NGO staff must accompany them during the process and ensure continuous monitoring of their health.

He gave these directions while chairing the monthly meeting of the society here today. During the meeting, he also expressed concern over the rising cases of injecting drug use in the state. Apart from this, discussions were held on the efforts of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) working under the committee.

He said that regularly referring injecting drug users to the psychiatric department could be a positive step to tackle rising injecting drug use problem. He highlighted that every district has a psychiatric department where young individuals struggling with addiction are being treated.

He further stated that regular check-ups, counselling and therapy have proven highly effective in helping individuals overcome drug addiction. Psychological counselling, in particular, brings about a positive change in the mindset of injecting drug users which gradually reduces their dependency on drugs. It also boosts their confidence and enables them to reintegrate into a normal life.

Rajiv Kumar stressed that coordination and collaboration between NGOs and the psychiatric department could play a crucial role in transforming the lives of injecting drug users.