Refresher courses for field vets conclude at Palampur agri varsity

Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya, Palampur, successfully concluded two three-day refresher courses for State Veterinary Officers on “Capacity Building of Field Veterinarians for Better Animal Health and Productivity in Himachal Pradesh”.

The courses were organised by the Department of Veterinary Pathology, Dr GC Negi College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, in two batches.

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The programmes were conducted under the ICAR-National Research Centre on Equines (ICAR-NRCE) Hisar-funded project entitled “Enhancement of Socioeconomic Status of Scheduled Caste (SC) Communities in the Kangra, Chamba and Mandi Districts of Himachal Pradesh through Scientific Advancements in Livestock Practices, Focusing on Equine Population”.

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A total of 30 veterinary officers from Kangra, Chamba and Mandi districts participated in the two refresher courses.

During the closing ceremony held yesterday, Dr Vinod Sharma, Director of Research, was the chief guest. He appreciated the efforts of the Department of Veterinary Pathology in organising the refresher courses and emphasised the importance of continuous learning to update the knowledge and skills of field veterinarians. He highlighted the vital role of livestock in improving rural livelihoods, strengthening the rural economy and promoting the socio-economic uplift of economically weaker farming communities.

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Prof Pankaj Sood, Dean of the college, appreciated the initiative and encouraged participating veterinarians to adopt the latest diagnostic approaches and scientific advancements in their routine field practices. He emphasised that regular capacity-building initiatives are essential for improving diagnostic accuracy, strengthening disease prevention strategies and ensuring timely intervention in livestock disease management.

Dr RD Patil, Head, Department of Veterinary Pathology and Course Director, presented the project activities undertaken by the department for the benefit of equine farmers in the state and highlighted the conduct of the refresher courses.

Dr Rakesh Kumar, Principal Investigator of the project and Course Coordinator, and Dr Sonali Mishra, Course Co-coordinator, played key roles in organising and coordinating the refresher courses.