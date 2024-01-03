Register FIR against education society, HP High Court tells Mandi SP

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, January 2

The HP High Court has directed the Superintendent of Police, Mandi, to register an FIR against Bloom’s Education Society and others allegedly involved in preparing fake documents for seeking interim relief from the court.

Justice Ajay Mohan Goel passed the order in connection with a plea filed by Sardar Patel University, Mandi, alleging that the said society had sought interim order from the court on the basis of a document having forged signatures of the university Registrar. The document was appended with the petition to show that it had the sanctioned teaching faculty of 16, as per a requirement of the National Council for Teacher Education.

It was further contended that the university Registrar had lodged a complaint with the Superintendent of Police, Mandi, against the education society for producing a forged document in the court.

The court sought an explanation from the SP, Mandi, as to why he did not register an FIR in the case, despite a complaint having been filed with him in that regard on behalf of the Registrar of Sardar Patel University on November 29.

It also directed the SP, Mandi, to give information about the status of the investigation by the next date of hearing and listed the matter for further hearing on March 5, 2024.

The court also vacated the interim order passed on November 22 whereby it had directed the university to permit the society to participate in counselling for making admissions to BEd and D.EI Ed. courses.

The court clarified that the participating students be made aware about the pendency of the present petition.

