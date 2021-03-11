Register outsiders with police: District Magistrate

Solan, May 20
District Magistrate Sirmaur RK Gautam today directed all landlords, owners of industrial units and commercial establishments to get their staff registered with the local police by invoking section 144(1), (2) and (3) of the Cr PC.
All landlords were directed not to keep tenants from other states without being registered with the local police. These directions have been issued for two months and anyone found violating them would be punishable under the relevant law.
DM RK Gautam said a large number of outsiders were engaged as labourers in the industries in the district without being registered with the local police. At times they flee after committing crimes and create problems for the local police.
He said as per the recommendation received by the SP Sirmaur, directions for compulsory registration of outsiders has been taken in the district.
