Register with police, migrant workers told

PTI

Hamirpur, February 15

All outsiders and migrant workers in Hamirpur district have been directed to register with the local police, according to an order issued on Wednesday.

The order, issued by District Magistrate Debasweta Banik, seeks to prevent untoward incidents and maintain law and order.

Migrant workers, street vendors and hawkers, and outsiders from other states have to mandatorily register with the police. Failing to register will result in legal action, the order stated.

While issuing the order, Banik said a large number of labourers, street vendors and people from other states come to work in Hamirpur. They put up in rented accommodations or various construction sites. Often, in the event of any untoward incident involving outsiders, the police find it difficult to investigate, Banik said. As a result, registration of outsiders living in the district is important.

Banik ordered all contractors and business owners to register the workers they engage from outside the state. She also urged local residents to verify the identification and registration of their tenants. Action against outsiders, their contractors or shop and landlords can be taken under Section 188 of the IPC against violators. These orders will remain in force till April 15.