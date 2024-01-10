Registered for farming, tractors engaged in illegal mining

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, January 9

Many tractor-trailers are engaged in illegal mining, quarrying, extraction of sand stones and transporting quarrying material from local streams and rivers in the Jaisinghpur, Thural and Sullah areas despite the fact that the state government has restricted their use only for agricultural purposes.

There are over 7,000 tractors in Kangra district, which are registered for agricultural purposes. But over 70 per cent are put to commercial use and majority of these do not carry even important documents such as insurance and registration certificate. The Mining Department takes punitive action against them when they are caught red-handed, but most of the times the drivers desert their vehicles in river beds and flee.

As per the rules, if a tractor registered for agriculture is used for commercial purposes, the authorities can collect taxes with penalty from retrospective effect, besides impounding it.

