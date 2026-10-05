Registrar assaulted by intruders during IIIT-Una cultural fest

Three intruders, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, entered the premises of the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Una, during the annual cultural festival “Mridang-2K26” on Saturday night. When the institute’s Registrar asked them to leave the campus, they allegedly assaulted and injured him before fleeing.

In a press release, Una SP Sachin Hiremath said Registrar Ravi Saini, a resident of Fatehgarh in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district, had lodged a complaint regarding the incident. According to the complaint, the third and concluding night of the institute’s annual cultural festival was in progress, with over 1,200 students and staff members present on the campus.

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Saini stated that he was informed about the presence of three outsiders on the campus and politely asked them to leave. A few minutes later, the trio allegedly confronted him, hurled abuses and manhandled him, causing injuries. They then fled the campus.

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The SP said a case had been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and an investigation was underway.

When contacted, IIIT Una Director Prof Manish Gaur said a Bollywood singer had been invited to perform on the final evening of the cultural festival, which was attended by students, faculty members and their families. He clarified that the event was an in-house function organised and managed by students and faculty members, and outsiders had not been invited.

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According to Gaur, the three men had occupied seats in the front rows and appeared to be drunk. The Registrar politely asked them to leave the venue. However, while exiting, they allegedly confronted and assaulted him. The injured Registrar was rushed to the Regional Hospital, Una, where he was undergoing treatment. Gaur said the situation could have escalated had students become involved in the altercation.

He added that the entire incident, including the entry of the intruders, was captured on CCTV cameras installed on the campus. Calling the episode unfortunate, Gaur said such incidents should not occur at a premier technical institution that attracts students from across the country.