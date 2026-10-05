DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Registrar assaulted by intruders during IIIT-Una cultural fest

Registrar assaulted by intruders during IIIT-Una cultural fest

The incident happened when the victim asked accused to leave the campus

article_Author
Rajesh Sharma
Una, Updated At : 01:08 AM Oct 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) in Una.
Advertisement

Three intruders, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, entered the premises of the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Una, during the annual cultural festival “Mridang-2K26” on Saturday night. When the institute’s Registrar asked them to leave the campus, they allegedly assaulted and injured him before fleeing.

In a press release, Una SP Sachin Hiremath said Registrar Ravi Saini, a resident of Fatehgarh in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district, had lodged a complaint regarding the incident. According to the complaint, the third and concluding night of the institute’s annual cultural festival was in progress, with over 1,200 students and staff members present on the campus.

Advertisement

Saini stated that he was informed about the presence of three outsiders on the campus and politely asked them to leave. A few minutes later, the trio allegedly confronted him, hurled abuses and manhandled him, causing injuries. They then fled the campus.

Advertisement

The SP said a case had been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and an investigation was underway.

When contacted, IIIT Una Director Prof Manish Gaur said a Bollywood singer had been invited to perform on the final evening of the cultural festival, which was attended by students, faculty members and their families. He clarified that the event was an in-house function organised and managed by students and faculty members, and outsiders had not been invited.

Advertisement

According to Gaur, the three men had occupied seats in the front rows and appeared to be drunk. The Registrar politely asked them to leave the venue. However, while exiting, they allegedly confronted and assaulted him. The injured Registrar was rushed to the Regional Hospital, Una, where he was undergoing treatment. Gaur said the situation could have escalated had students become involved in the altercation.

He added that the entire incident, including the entry of the intruders, was captured on CCTV cameras installed on the campus. Calling the episode unfortunate, Gaur said such incidents should not occur at a premier technical institution that attracts students from across the country.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts