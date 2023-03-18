Registration of 17 cooperative societies cancelled in Kullu

Our Correspondent

Kullu, March 17

The Kullu Cooperative Department has cancelled the registration of 17 cooperative societies as these had become inactive. Meanwhile, 17 more institutions can be closed due to arbitrariness. It is also investigating their documents.

The department has issued notices to about 200 institutions which are currently inactive. The department is also examining the files and documents of their work plans. If any irregularities are found, necessary directions are being given for rectification.

According to rules, organisations have to complete their work within one and a half years of registration. The department records reveal, 31.25 per cent of the cooperative societies registered in the district are not functioning. Due to this the Cooperative Department is facing extra burden.