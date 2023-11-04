Rehab centre shut as 2 staffers found taking drugs

Tribune News Service

Solan, November 3

New Generation Rehabilitation centre located in Sector-1 area of Parwanoo has been closed after two of its employees were found consuming heroin inside the centre.

A centre employee, Devinder, had sought Rs 3,000 from an inmate for providing him heroin within the centre on October 8. The said inmate was admitted at the centre on October 5 for receiving treatment for heroin addiction. The payment was made by the inmate’s friend through Google Pay in the account of Devinder following which he procured the contraband. It was consumed by Devinder and another employee Amit within the centre. The Parwanoo police had registered a case on October 9 after a video of the employees consuming heroin had gone viral.

The police arrested the two accused Devinder and Amit from Patiala last evening.

