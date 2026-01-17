Rehan DAV school students excel in sports competitions

Advertisement
Himanshi Thakur and Ishmeet of DAV Public Senior Secondary School at Rehan, Fatehpur, excelled in javelin throw and kabaddi, respectively, during the national-level DAV sports competitions held at New Delhi. DAV schools from across the country participated in the event.
