Relative held for rape

Our Correspondent

NURPUR, SEPTEMBER 10

The Indora police on Friday evening arrested a 22-year-old youth for allegedly raping a minor girl. The case was registered on the complaint filed by the 14-year-old’s mother after the girl’s medical examination. The woman said her daughter used to experience pain in her stomach so she took her to a hospital.

As suggested by the doctor, an ultrasound examination was conducted in which the girl was found to be pregnant. The girl named the accused after which the police registered the case and arrested the accused. The accused is a relative of the girl and is from the victim’s village near Indora.

Nurpur ASP Surinder Sharma said a case under Section 376 of the IPC and POSCO Act had been registered against the accused and further investigations were under way. He said the accused was produced in the Indora court and remanded in two days’ police custody.