Relatives of witness in Gudiya rape and murder case accuse police of mental harassment

Relatives of constable Dinesh Sharma, a crucial witness in the Gudiya rape and murder case, have accused the police of harassment and urged the state government to intervene in the matter and take action against guilty police officials. Suresh, brother of constable Dinesh Sharma, while addressing a press conference in Shimla, alleged that Dinesh had been suspended and was repeatedly transferred earlier. Dinesh had been transferred five times in one and a half months. “Dinesh’s son is severely disabled and is unable to walk. Therefore, Dinesh’s presence is essential for his care and transportation to school. On humanitarian grounds, Dinesh had requested for quashing of his transfer. However, when he visited the Lok Bhavan over the issue, he was suspended instead of being granted relief,” Suresh alleged.

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He said that Dinesh was on duty when Suraj, one of the accused in the Gudiya case in Kotkhai, had died in police custody as a result of police beating. “Dinesh who was a witness in the case had stated the truth during a hearing in court. His testimony was considered a turning point in the case, leading the CBI court in Chandigarh to sentence eight police officers, including the then-Inspector, to life imprisonment,” he claimed.

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Suresh said that the aggrieved family would approach the High Court, Human Rights Commission and even the Supreme Court if they did not receive justice at the state level.

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Meanwhile, Shimla SSP Gaurav Singh said that action against Dinesh was being taken due to his repeated disobedience of the departmental orders, not joining duty on time and over indiscipline. “The departmental inquiry against Dinesh Kumar is being conducted impartially and in accordance with the rules. He is being given a full opportunity to present his side of the story,” he claimed.

The SSP said that on the basis of a complaint filed on April 30, 2026, Dinesh along with the SHO, Chopal, had abused and misbehaved with some local individuals. The investigation also revealed that they snatched money and belongings from the individuals and threatened to file a false case against them.

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“While a show-cause notice was issued to the SHO, no such action was taken against Dinesh nor any departmental action taken against him. He was only temporarily transferred from the Chopal police station to the Nankhari police station. However, Dinesh did not join duty at Nankhari. During this incident, Dinesh also tried to put undue pressure on senior police officers to stop his deployment and get posted at a place of his choice,” he added.

“Considering his family circumstances, he was posted at the Naib Court in Theog on July 9, 2026, on humanitarian grounds. He joined duty on July 17 but continued to make attempts to secure a permanent guard duty posting in Shimla,” claimed the SSP. — TNS