Release Rs 1,500-crore relief package, CPM urges Centre

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has urged the Narendra Modi-led Central government to restore the financial assistance that Himachal Pradesh earlier received as a special category state. The party has also demanded the immediate release of the Rs 1,500 crore relief package announced by the Prime Minister. Additionally, it has called on the state government to expedite relief and rehabilitation work for disaster-affected families and provide employment to youth by filling all vacant posts across departments through regular recruitment.

These demands were raised during a meeting of the CPM state committee, where members expressed concern over the state’s alleged worsening economic condition.

Sanjay Chauhan, state secretary of the CPM, said, “The state is heading toward a severe financial crisis and the government’s debt has exceeded Rs 1 lakh crore. The revenue deficit grant received from the Central government, which earlier stood at Rs 8,058 crore, has been reduced to Rs 6,258 crore. For the financial year 2025-26, this will be further reduced by Rs 3,000 crore, leaving the state with only Rs 3,257 crore. Additionally, the GST compensation provided by the Centre was discontinued in 2022. Due to limited revenue resources, the state government is primarily dependent on financial assistance or loans from the Centre.”

He added, “Due to the ongoing financial crisis, the Central government is pressuring the state to implement neoliberal policies. As a result, the state is moving toward privatisation in key service sectors such as education, health, transport, electricity and water. The government has also imposed a ban on regular recruitment across departments. New appointments are now being made on temporary, fixed-term or trainee bases such as Van Mitra, Rogi Mitra, Traffic Mitra and Pashu Mitra. These positions neither guarantee minimum wages nor assure continuation after the fixed term.”

Chauhan further said the CPM is deeply concerned about rising incidents of communal tension in the state and has demanded immediate legal action against organisations promoting divisive agendas. “The party also appeals to the people of the state to unite and isolate forces that spread communalism and disrupt peace and harmony,” he said.