Release seniority list by Feb 15 or face agitation: HRTC drivers

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 19

The HRTC Drivers’ Union has announced to stage a protest and go on strike if the seniority list wasn’t released by the government before February 15.

Addressing mediapersons during a press conference in Shimla, Maan Singh Thakur, president of HRTC Drivers’ Union, said, “The management has withheld promotions of drivers who have been rendering their services in the HRTC for the past many years diligently. Despite several reminders, the seniority list has not been issued till now and as a result the drivers were bearing the brunt.”

“Any further delay in the release of the seniority list won’t be tolerated. We want to make it clear that if the seniority list was not issued till February 15, we will start gate meetings throughout the state from February 16 onwards and later on February 23 an agitation for the long-standing demand would begin,” added Thakur.